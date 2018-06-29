Drake confirms he does have a kid on 'Scorpion'

Drake just released his new anticipated album 'Scorpion' on June 29, 2018 and indeed confirms that he has a son. The OVO rapper makes several of references to him throughout the album. Drizzy in fact made a song just for him titled "March 14."

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid," he raps. "From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate / Until you staring at your seed, you could never relate.”

Drake doesn't confirm his son's name or the baby mama on any of the tracks but reports say that the mother of Adonis could be former porn star Sophie Brussaux.