Jay-Z, Drake and Kevin Hart congratulate Lebron James 30K-point milestone

King James is the youngest NBA player to ever reach the milestone
Photo: Twitter: Fox Sports Ohio - Jay-Z appears in a video to congratulate NBA player Lebron James on his 30K-point milestone. Kevin Hart and Drake also appear in the video to show their support.
Colleen Baker
Jan 25 | 11:40 AM EST

Lebron James is arguably on the greatest athletes of all time.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player is now officially the youngest man in the NBA to make it to 30,000 points in career.

In honor of the event, a group of people got together to make a video to congratulate him. Even Lebron's kids and wife appear in the video to show their support.

"To my family and friends, I wouldn't be in this position without them," Lebron said. "They give me the energy and the commitment and the effort for me to be able to go out and work on my craft everyday."

Watch the full video below:

Lebron thanked everyone for contributing to making the moment special for him.

