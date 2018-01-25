Jay-Z, Drake and Kevin Hart congratulate Lebron James 30K-point milestone

Lebron James is arguably on the greatest athletes of all time.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player is now officially the youngest man in the NBA to make it to 30,000 points in career.

30,000 career points: earned not given.

Congratulations to @KingJames, who just became the youngest player in NBA history to score 30K.#StriveForGreatness pic.twitter.com/tHmuVGGK6L — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 24, 2018

In honor of the event, a group of people got together to make a video to congratulate him. Even Lebron's kids and wife appear in the video to show their support.

"To my family and friends, I wouldn't be in this position without them," Lebron said. "They give me the energy and the commitment and the effort for me to be able to go out and work on my craft everyday."

Watch the full video below:

MUST-SEE: @KingJames watches and reacts to the outpouring of love & laughs from celebs, @NBA players and his family celebrating his 30K-point milestone. pic.twitter.com/JVIQWjTfZF — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) January 25, 2018

Lebron thanked everyone for contributing to making the moment special for him.