Chris Brown arrested in Florida

Rapper Chris Brown was arrested in Florida on Thursday night after his performance at a stop in West Palm Beach. The 29-year-old was charged with a felony from an outstanding warrant from 2017 in Hillsborough County according to the West Palm Beach Sherriff's department.

Brown was taken in and released after posting a $2,000 bond.

According to TMZ, the Heartbreak on a Full Moon artist had wrapped up his show at the Coral Springs Amphitheater when the cops were waiting for him backstage.

Back in 2009, Chris Brown was charged with a felony for assault and making criminal threats on his ex, Rihanna.