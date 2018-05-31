/
Childish Gambino's "This Is America" goes platinum

The politically charged song is on fire

Childish Gambino's controversial single "This Is America" has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The song hit the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks straight right after it's debut on Saturday Night Live. The Hiro Murai directed video has over 216 million views.

