Childish Gambino's "This Is America" goes platinum
The politically charged song is on fire
Univision Radio,May 31, 2018 – 12:54 PM EDT
Childish Gambino's controversial single "This Is America" has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Officially Platinum certified! Congratulations to @donaldglover. #ThisIsAmerica @RCARecords https://t.co/tBFRlnS7tE— RIAA (@RIAA) May 31, 2018
The song hit the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks straight right after it's debut on Saturday Night Live. The Hiro Murai directed video has over 216 million views.