Cardi B joins Maroon 5 for "Girls Like You"

There's no stopping Cardi B from collaborating with other artists. This round, the 25-year-old rapper joined forces with pop artist Maroon 5 along with Jennifer Lopez and Mary J. Blige and other celebrities such as Camila Cabello, Rita Ora, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, Aly Raisman, Sarah Silverman, and Ashley Graham as the camera circles around Adam Levine. At the end, Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo and their daughter Dusty Rose appear for the close.

At the 2:45 mark, Cardi B makes an appearance wearing an oversized yellow blazer.

Cardi B delivers the bars: "Not too long ago I was dancing for dollars // Know it's really real if I let you meet my mama // You don't want a girl like me, I'm too crazy // But every other girl you meet is fugazi."