Bad Bunny teases 'Loco' collaboration with Future

Photo: Facebook: Bad Bunny / Facebook: Future - (Left to right:) Latin Trap artist Bad Bunny and rapper Future. The two have collaborated on a song called 'Loco.'
Colleen BakerJan 23 | 1:31 PM EST
We are LOVING that more and more American artists are approaching Latino artists to collaborate with.
First, Justin Bieber collaborated on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's track 'Despacito' and becomes a worldwide phenomenon. Then, Beyoncé jumped on J Balvin's 'Mi Gente' track and we are blessed with a song that transcends lanuage and culture. Then, Nicki Minaj joined forces with Farruko on 'Krippy Kush.' Lastly, let us not forget when Cardi B showed off her Latina roots by joining Ozuna on 'La Modelo.'
"El Conejo Malo" just teased the project on his Instagram page:
Lucky for us, a bootleg portion of the song is already up on YouTube.
WARNING: This song contains mature language.
We cannot wait for the official music video to come out.