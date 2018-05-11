2 Chainz & YG sing to their moms on national TV
2 Chainz teamed up with YG along with their mothers on the late night national stage on Jimmy Kimmel just in time for Mother's day. The rappers pay tribute to their moms, who are of course proud of their son's successful endeavors in the game.
In the beginning of the performance, 2 Chainz wishes a happy Mother's day to all of the mothers out there. Tity Boi thanked his mother in front of the audience. Later YG makes an appearance singing to his mother. The only one missing was Offset, who couldn't make it to Los Angeles for the taping.
At the end, confetti concludes the motherly celebration in style. Watch the video in full below.
Both 2 Chainz and YG stand proudly next to their mother's backstage of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The music video started production on March 9th with 2 Chainz sharing some behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram.
The rappers had this all planned out when they released their single "PROUD" on March 27th.