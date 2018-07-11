Mother set up wake in unique way to say goodbye to son
Warning: The story below contains image of embalmed dead man
A New Orleans family set up a very unique wake to remember Renard Matthews. The 18-year-old was shot dead while he was out walking his dog a few weeks ago.
Matthews' mother Temeka had wanted people to remember him for his lifestyle of playing video games, so she set up his son in a leather chair holding a controler.
Matthews was outfitted in a Boston Celtics number 11 jersey which is Kyrie Irving, one of his favorite basketball players. He had his favorite snacks surrounded him while the TV was showing a video of one of the games he recorded.
His family said that they wanted to send him off with the things he loved.
The funeral home calls this an "extreme embalming." According to records, these types of embalmings are popular in Puerto Rico.