Mother set up wake in unique way to say goodbye to son

Warning: The story below contains image of embalmed dead man

A New Orleans family set up a very unique wake to remember Renard Matthews. The 18-year-old was shot dead while he was out walking his dog a few weeks ago.

Matthews' mother Temeka had wanted people to remember him for his lifestyle of playing video games, so she set up his son in a leather chair holding a controler.

Matthews was outfitted in a Boston Celtics number 11 jersey which is Kyrie Irving, one of his favorite basketball players. He had his favorite snacks surrounded him while the TV was showing a video of one of the games he recorded.

His family said that they wanted to send him off with the things he loved.