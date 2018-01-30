Migos and Pharrell hit up Hong Kong in 'Stir Fry' music video

The track appears on Migos' third studio album 'Culture II'
Photo: YouTube: Migos - Left to right: Offset, Quavo and Takeoff of hip hop group Migos appear in the music video for their song, 'Stir Fry.' The song appears on the group's third studio album, 'Culture II.'
By:
Colleen Baker
Jan 30 | 4:45 PM EST

Migos is playing for keeps in their latest music video for ' Stir Fry.'

The video follows the three men in undergound Hong Kong, with gambling, girls and plenty of kick a** karate moves.

Pharrell, who produced the track, also makes a cameo in the video.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.

The song appears on Migos' third studio album 'Culture II.'


C U L T U R E I I O U T N O W

A post shared by Migos (@migos) on

Artículos Relacionados

  1. DMX is back in jail after failing drug tests
  2. Amber Rose updates fans after medical procedure
  3. Kevin Hart announces "The Irresponsible Tour"
  4. Bono gifts personalized note to Cardi B at the Grammys
  5. San Antonio showed up to the 40th Cowboy Breakfast Friday morning