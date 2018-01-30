Migos and Pharrell hit up Hong Kong in 'Stir Fry' music video

Photo: YouTube: Migos - Left to right: Offset, Quavo and Takeoff of hip hop group Migos appear in the music video for their song, 'Stir Fry.' The song appears on the group's third studio album, 'Culture II.'
By:
Colleen BakerJan 30 | 4:45 PM EST
Migos is playing for keeps in their latest music video for ' Stir Fry.'
The video follows the three men in undergound Hong Kong, with gambling, girls and plenty of kick a** karate moves.
Pharrell, who produced the track, also makes a cameo in the video.
WARNING: This video contains mature language.
The song appears on Migos' third studio album 'Culture II.'