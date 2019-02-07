Radio Nacional
Meek Mill and Drake release "Going Bad" video
Beef officially squashed
Univision Radio,Feb 7, 2019 – 5:33 PM EST
Meek Mill and Drake set aside their past beef to premiere their new video together titled "Going Bad."
The visuals set on Drake and Meek who gamble and then end up in a head on crash with their luxurious rides.
The song "Going Bad" was featured on Meek Mill's Championships right after being released from prison in 2018. Later in September Mill and Drake officially ended their beef and now all is well it seems.
WARNING: Video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.