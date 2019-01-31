Kodak Black and Bhad Bhabie drop their new song "Besties"

Bhad Bhabie tapped Kodak Black in their new collaborated single: "Besties." The 15-year-old viral sensation from the Dr. Phil is no stranger to the hip-hop scene. Bhabie had also tapped Tory Lanez, Snoop Dogg and City Girls with their own colaborations.

As this isn't the first time that Bhabie collaborated witn Kodak as she made an appearance in his viral video "Everything 1K". Things are moving quickly for the hip-hop freshman as we wonder who she's going to join forces with next?