Georgia lawmaker wants ICE to release 21 Savage

21 Savage was taken in by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Sunday. According to birth records, it shows that Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph was in fact born in London Borough of Newham.

21 Savage had entered the United States legally in July 2005 when he was a minor but according to ICE officials, he failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa which expired in 2006.

Representative Hank Johnson who is a Democrat representing Georgia's 4th district describes 21 Savage as a "remarkable young man who gives back to his community." said Johnson.

"I believe that it would be a serious hardship to She'yaa's family and a loss for our community if he is not allowed bail so that he can be released from prison." Johnson continued.

21 has been placed into removal proceedings according to ICE officials and that future actions will be determined by a federal immigration judge.

Several attorneys are coming to 21's aid in defense. One attorney said, that he was left without immigration status as a young child with no way to fix his immigration status, it's no fault of his own."