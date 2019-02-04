21 Savage arrested Sunday in Atlanta

21 Savage was arrested on Sunday in Atlanta by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement or better known as ICE.

ICE says that Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph is a citizen of the United Kingdom and is in the United States illegally when he came as a teen and had overstayed his visa.

Savage's team is quickly working with the authorities to clear up any misunderstandings. A spokesperson for the team, Dina LaPolt had stated "Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in this country, especially in Atlanta, Georgia, and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy."

Back in October 2014, Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in October 2014 in Fulton, County, Georgia, according to ICE.

Fans of 21 Savage are in shock to learn that the rapper is from the United Kingdom as he relates to his hometown of Atlanta.

Savage had just performed in Atlanta on Thursday, as part of the kick off to the big game at the State Farm Arena.

21 has been nominated for two Grammy awards in 2019 including "Rockstar" with Post Malone.