Lawmaker wants to end gender classification on toys

Lansing, MI - Remember going to a fast food establishment and ordering a kids meal and they'll ask you if the meal is for either a boy or girl?

More than a dozen lawmakers in Michigan want to change that. State Representative Leslie Love along with 14 co-sponsors want to introduce a bill to the House to stop gender classification of kid meal toys.

"Often, the designated ‘boy toys’ are action figures or building toys; typically in primary colors, whereas ‘girl toys’ are often stuffed animals and are usually in a pastel color scheme." says the resolution bill.

“This is a significant issue as billions of these meals are sold every year and this practice can influence and limit children’s imaginations and interests by promoting some toys as only suitable for girls and others only for boys.’’

"Customers should just be offered a toy. Example: "Do you want a Transformer toy or a My Little Pony toy."

Change.org has a movement that calls for the end of "boy toys" and "girl toys". In a statement on the website, "It has been proven that not only is this bad for our children's’ self-esteem and intellectual prowess, but also contributes to bullying and ostracism."