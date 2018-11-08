/
Young Thug arrested for failing drug test

Young Thug just performed at Mala Luna in October
Nov 8, 2018 – 3:55 PM EST

TMZ is reporting that Young Thug was arrested during the arraignment in his felony drugy case on Thursday (November 8) after testing positive for drugs in his system.

Thugger was ordered to stay clean by a judge as one of the conditions of his release.

The rapper whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams was booked into DeKalb County Jail in Georgia at around 10:30am central time.

Back in September, YT was pulled over for illegal shade of tinted windows and when the cops searched his vehicle, they found drugs with a firearm.

No, My Name is Jeffery was charged with eight felonies. Possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone marijuana (more than an ounce), Amphetamine, two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and a possession of a firearm.


