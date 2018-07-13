YG arrested in Las Vegas for robbing casino

Keenan Jackson or better known as rapper YG has been arrested on a felony robbery dating all the way back to May 2018. The 28-year-old rapper was sued by the claimant stating that the Compton rapper stole his property.

The whole ordeal began in Las Vegas at the Cosmopolitan after the man had ask to take a photo with the artist. YG refused, got upset and started using vulgar language at the man. When the man turned and started to walk away, YG's yelled to "get him" to his crew. That is when YG yanked the man's diamond chain from his neck which cost $9,000.

The man is suing the "Toot It and Boot It" rapper for $250k in damages. The "Big Bank" rapper turned himself into authorities on Thursday (July 12) after a warrant was issued for his arrest.