XXXTentacion posthumously releases "Moonlight"
The video sets a certain mood
Univision Radio,Oct 2, 2018 – 11:16 AM EDT
XXXTentacion's team quietly worked on putting together a two minute and seventeen second video of the rapper alone at an outdoor party.
The scenes from the video are chilling intended by Triple X who was also the creative director. Jah roams around the party wearing headphones while smiling at guests. X then chills by a tree, alone.
"Moonlight" ends with a dedication to XXX who's real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy. The dedication says: "Energy Never Dies He Is Amongst Us LONG LIVE JAH"
Four men have been arrested and charged with connection to the murder of Jah.