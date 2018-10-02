/
XXXTentacion posthumously releases "Moonlight"

The video sets a certain mood
Oct 2, 2018 – 11:16 AM EDT

XXXTentacion's team quietly worked on putting together a two minute and seventeen second video of the rapper alone at an outdoor party.

The scenes from the video are chilling intended by Triple X who was also the creative director. Jah roams around the party wearing headphones while smiling at guests. X then chills by a tree, alone.

"Moonlight" ends with a dedication to XXX who's real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy. The dedication says: "Energy Never Dies He Is Amongst Us LONG LIVE JAH"

Four men have been arrested and charged with connection to the murder of Jah.

