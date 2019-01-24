/
XXXTentacion birthday honored by Lil Wayne

"Rest in paradise"
Jan 24, 2019 – 10:41 AM EST

XXXTentacion would have been celebrating his 21st birthday Wednesday. As a tribute, Lil Wayne paid homage to the late rapper in the music video "Don't Cry." The video has already racked up over three million views.

The scene is set in a post-apocalptic snow covered Moroccan dessert with belly-dancing and camels. The visual memorial ends with a black and white montage of photos of XXX with a dedication.

Weezy will be performing at the X Games in Aspen on Friday, January 25th in the Buttermilk area of Aspen.

