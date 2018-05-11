Woman sends 65,000 text messages after first date; arrested for stalking

Phoenix, AZ - 31-year-old Jacqueline Ades of Phoenix was arrested by Paradise Valley police on Tuesday for suspicion of stalking and harrassing a man she met online. The two met on the online dating website Luxy, a dating site for verified millionares according to court documents.



Records say that Ades had visited the home and office of the man and threatened him with 65,000 text messages. After no answer, the woman started stalking the man. She told reporters in an interview that she "quickly fell in love with the man."

" I felt like I met my soulmate and I thought we would just do what everybody else did and we would get married and everything would be fine." Ades told reporters. "I love him."

The unidentified male told police in a separate statement that he found her parked outside his residence. He called the police and they escorted her off his property.

Police found Ades in her vehicle outside the man's home with a large butcher knife laying in the passenger seat of her car, court documents described.

When reporters asked about the butcher knife, Ades replied: "I never had a butcher knife. I had a little flippy knives on my road trip, people try to hurt me, I'm a single girl, I drive across America. I don't carry a butcher knife."

Ades sent threatening text messages, as many as 500 in one day.

"Oh what would I do w ur blood! ... Id wanna bathe in it" Ades said in one text message.

"Don't ever try to leave me ... I'll kill you ... I don't wanna be a murderer!" said another text.

"I'd wear ur fascia n the top of your skull n ur hands n feet" Ades said on a different message.

The woman once shoed up at the office where the man worked. Ades told the Scottsdale officers that she was the man's wife. Paradise Valley police picked up Ades after learning about the Scottsdale incident.

Documents included that Ades told police that she didn't want to hurt the man and had sent those threatening text messages because she didn't want him to leave her.

The man stated to police that is is out of the country because he is legitimately concerned for his safety when he returns.