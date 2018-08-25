Wiz Khalifa's home was broken into Saturday

Sources are stating that Wiz Khalifa's home was broken into on the morning of Saturday (August 25). A house sitter was inside at the time the attempted burglery occured but didn't do much damage.

The sitter had scared off the 2 men who were wearing hoodies while breaking and entering Wiz's San Fernando Valley home at around 4:45am.

The only damage was the broken glass. Police are investagating the case.