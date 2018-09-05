Will Smith surprises us by bringing out Carlton

Who remembers the hit TV show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" from the 90's? The television show last aired on May 20, 1996 and this is what the world was waiting for.

Will Smith and Alfonso Riberio or better known as 'Carlton' came back on one stage to show off their moves with the freshest reunion ever!

Let's check this out, Will starts off on stage with his son Jaden Smith and then introduces DJ Jazzy Jeff and blows us away by bringing out Carlton.