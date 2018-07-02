/
Will Smith honored in Philadelphia in big way

The born and raised TV star and rapper will be featured on a building in West Philly

Richard Wilson wanted to honor Philadephia native Will Smith in a big way. The 44-year-old hand painted a 60 foot mural near Smith's old neighborhood on the side of Gevurtz Furniture building on the Westside of Philadelphia.

The mural is not affiliated with the Mural Arts Philadephia, however the organization did provide Wilson supplies to get the job done.

A lady tells Wilson "As soon as you turn off of Lancaster, you see it. You see his face."

Will Smith himself chimed in on social media saying that he'll be able to see it in person soon.

