Watch Kevin Hart react to different type of animals
Univision Radio,Sep 21, 2018 – 4:06 PM EDT
Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart might need to change their pants after handling some of these creatures.
Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steve Irwin brought five different types of animals on the show. Ok, so we get to see each of them react to an ostrich, snake, tarantula and a falcon.
“Oh, Jimmy I’m nervous for you.” - Kevin Hart