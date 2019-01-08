/
'Venom' movie to get a sequel

You're going to see more of Tom Hardy
Jan 8, 2019 – 10:37 AM EST

Venom made an insane amount of money that the movie production company wants to make a sequel.

The movie stars Tom Hardy who plays Journalist Eddie Brock in the film. Brock was investigating an experiement at Carlton Drake's foundation, he merged with the alien species with superhuman strength and power creating Venom.

With the success of making over $855 million at the box office with only using a $100 million budget, we have to say that is quite a profit for the film.

Sony pictures, who produced the Venom movie had said they will release a sequel film for October 2020 with Tom Hardy returning as Venom.

