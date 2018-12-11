Entretenimiento
Usher and Zaytoven release "Peace Sign" video
He's back!
Univision Radio,Dec 11, 2018 – 4:10 PM EST
In October Usher released his "A" project in celebration of his 40th birthday. The project featured 8 tracks which was produced entirely by Zaytoven and includes features from Gunna and Future.
In the video, Usher crosses back and forth from Atlanta and Los Angeles. Usher takes a drive in both cities visiting a few of the city staples.
This hints of more upcoming projects coming up in 2019. Check out the music video below.
The last time we heard from Usher was in "Chains" featuring Nas and Bibi Bourelly in the non-album release in 2015.