Usher and Zaytoven release "Peace Sign" video

In October Usher released his "A" project in celebration of his 40th birthday. The project featured 8 tracks which was produced entirely by Zaytoven and includes features from Gunna and Future.

In the video, Usher crosses back and forth from Atlanta and Los Angeles. Usher takes a drive in both cities visiting a few of the city staples.

This hints of more upcoming projects coming up in 2019. Check out the music video below.