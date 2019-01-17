/
Unpaid TSA workers take over the tunes at airport

JFK airport in New York is spinning some hot jams
Jan 17, 2019 – 12:12 PM EST

It's nearing a month since the shutdown of the United States government and there seems to be no end in sight.

TSA workers at the JFK airport seem to be having the most fun out of a bad situation thought.

Passengers have been doing their greatest to make sure that they don't think about no getting a check and making sure that travelers are safe.

They've been blasting out unedited tunes such as "No Sleep Til Brooklyn" by the Beastie Boys, "Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott featuring Drake, and even "Misery Business" by Paramore.

Someone even said they heard "Life Yourself" by Kanye West better known as the "Poopty Scoop" song.

