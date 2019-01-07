UFC star Polyana Viana shuts down apparent robber

26-year-old UFC strawweight star Polyana Viana wasn't about to become a victim of a street mugger.

Viana was waiting for an Uber outside of her apartment in Jacarepaguá, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A man that was a little too close for comfort got the attention of Viana, who was kept her guard up.

Viana explained to MMA Junkie on how the entire ordeal went down.

"When he saw I saw him, he sat next to me. He asked me the time, I said it, and I saw that he wasn't going to leave. So I already moved to put my cell phone in my waist.

And then he said, 'Give me the phone. Don't try to react, because I'm armed.' Then he put his hand over [a gun], but I realized it was too soft.

He was really close to me. So I thought, 'If it's a gun, he won't have time to draw it.' So I stood up. I threw two punches and a kick.

He fell, then I caught him in a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, 'Now we'll wait for the police.'

I was fine, I was fine because he didn't even react after. Since he took the punches very quickly, I think he was scared. So he didn't react anymore. He told me to let him go, like 'I just asked for the time.'

I said, 'Asked for the time my ass,' because he saw I was very angry. I said I wouldn't let go and that I was going to call the police.

He said, 'Call the police, then' because he was scared I was going to beat him up more."

Viana asked for help by passer-byer's to call the police after subduing the man. When police arrived they quickly arrested the man and took in Viana to make a statement.