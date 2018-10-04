/
Tyrese welcomes new daughter

This would be baby number two
Oct 4, 2018 – 4:43 PM EDT

Tyrese and his wife Samantha welcomed their first child together. Their daughter Soraya Lee Gibson was born 8 pounds 6 ounces on October 1st.

The Fast and Furious actor made the confirmation on Instagram. Soraya joins her 11-year-old sister Shayla from Gibson's previous marriage.

The 39-year-old actor, songwriter and R&B singer posted to his Instagram some photos and videos sharing to the world his new bundle of joy.

