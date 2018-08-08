/
Tyler, the Creator's newest music video takes place on an aircraft carrier

The single is from Dr. TC "Flower Boy"
Aug 8, 2018 – 3:04 PM EDT

Tyler, The Creator just dropped the visuals to "See You Again" featuring ASAP Rocky, who also makes an appearance in the video. The single is from Tyler, the Creator's studio album "Flower Boy".

Warning: The video contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised.

You'll be able to see Tyler, the Creator live at the Mala Luna Music Festival happening on October 27th and 28th taking place at the Nelson Wolff Stadium parking lot.

