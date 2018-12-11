Ty Dolla $ign indicted on felony drug charges

According to sources, Ty Dolla $ign is facing 15 years behind bars for being charged with three counts of felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC and a misdemeanor for marijuana possession.

On September 5th, Ty was pulled over by the cops in the Atlanta area along with five other people including famous DJ / producer Skrillex. They were all en route to a concert at the Cellairis Amphitheater in Lakewood.

Authorities searched Ty's vehicle and smelled marijuana coming from the van and found a duffle bag of drugs after the dog sniffing K9's concluded their search.

According to a statement by Ty's lawyer, Drew Findling, "He had no drugs on his person at all. Apparently there was a small amount of some drug found in the car, and they let five people walk away. And they let the international superstar go into custody."

Ty was taken into custody at the Fulton County jail before being let go on a $6,000 bond.

A grand jury had ruled to indict Ty on the drug charges but had not pursued on the two misdemeanor charges for possession of drug-related objects.