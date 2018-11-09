/
Travis Scott unveils roller coaster during his first Astroworld performance

He even let his fans take a ride
Nov 9, 2018 – 12:01 PM EST

Travis Scott just wrapped up his first stop of his 'Astroworld' Tour in Baltimore, Maryland. Everyone was impressed and excited to see that Scott's set had a few amusement park contraptions on stage.

Scott definately took his production to another level. He performed his song Carousel on a ferris wheel going 360 degrees upside down. The rapper was cool to let some of his fans get in on the action.

We have to say that the Astroworld Tour is at another level.

WARNING: Some of the videos contains explicit language - viewer discretion

