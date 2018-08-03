/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Travis Scott releases 'Astroworld'

People are enjoying the 17-track album that was released on August 3, 2018
Aug 3, 2018 – 10:53 AM EDT

Travis Scott just released his newly anticipated album "Astroworld" on Friday, August 3rd.

The album boasts 17 tracks which has featuers and contributions from Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Thundercat, Swae Lee, Drake, James Blake, Pharrell and Tame Imapala.

Fans are thrilled that the Houston rapper released the album. It's been about two years since Scott had released Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.

Scott told GQ why he had named the album Astroworld.

“The next record is called AstroWorld. It might be the best music that I made. I have two records on the album that are like, man, they are the best. They tore down ‘AstroWorld’ to build more apartment space. That’s what it’s going to sound like, like taking an amusement park away from kids. We want it back. We want the building back. That’s why I’m doing it. It took the fun out of the city.”

RELATED:Hip HopTravis Scott

Más Noticias

Alejandra Espinoza asegura que no tiene mil cirugías (pero sí un par y dice cuáles son)

El embarazo de Meghan Markle le pertenecerá a la corona

Alexa Dellanos otra vez luce un atrevido bikini (aunque había decidido dejar de hacerlo por su religión)

Llena de euforia y rodeada de su familia, Nathalia Casco descubre el sexo de su bebé

Clientes de DISH, han perdido Univision. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora mismo y digan que quieren que Univision vuelva. Clic aquí para conocer más