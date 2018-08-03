Travis Scott releases 'Astroworld'
Travis Scott just released his newly anticipated album "Astroworld" on Friday, August 3rd.
The album boasts 17 tracks which has featuers and contributions from Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Thundercat, Swae Lee, Drake, James Blake, Pharrell and Tame Imapala.
Fans are thrilled that the Houston rapper released the album. It's been about two years since Scott had released Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.
Scott told GQ why he had named the album Astroworld.
“The next record is called AstroWorld. It might be the best music that I made. I have two records on the album that are like, man, they are the best. They tore down ‘AstroWorld’ to build more apartment space. That’s what it’s going to sound like, like taking an amusement park away from kids. We want it back. We want the building back. That’s why I’m doing it. It took the fun out of the city.”