Travis Scott releases 'Astroworld'

“The next record is called AstroWorld. It might be the best music that I made. I have two records on the album that are like, man, they are the best. They tore down ‘AstroWorld’ to build more apartment space. That’s what it’s going to sound like, like taking an amusement park away from kids. We want it back. We want the building back. That’s why I’m doing it. It took the fun out of the city.”