Toy Story 4 drops another new trailer
The new trailer is awesome!
Univision Radio,Nov 13, 2018 – 10:13 AM EST
A day later Disney just released another trailer for Toy Story 4 due to the new live action Pokèmon Detective Pikachu trailer which features Ryan Reynolds voicing Pikachu.
The newest trailer for Toy Story 4 features Ducky who is voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Bunny who is voiced by Jordan Peele. The two start to imitate Buzz Lightyear but Woody and Buzz come into the picture to make a few corrections.