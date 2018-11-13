Toy Story 4 drops another new trailer

A day later Disney just released another trailer for Toy Story 4 due to the new live action Pokèmon Detective Pikachu trailer which features Ryan Reynolds voicing Pikachu.

The newest trailer for Toy Story 4 features Ducky who is voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Bunny who is voiced by Jordan Peele. The two start to imitate Buzz Lightyear but Woody and Buzz come into the picture to make a few corrections.