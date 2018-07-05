/
Tory Lanez attacks fan at show in Toronto

Things got a little out of hand

Tory Lanez made a stop in Toronto for his Memories Don't Die tour on July 4th. He was doing his usual greeting at the front of the stage with his fans by touching hands.

Suddenly, video surfaced of the 25-year-old rapper going at it with one of his fans. You see Lanez go at it and even jump off stage.

We're not sure of how or why the Toronto native started throwing punches as security rushes to stop the altercation.

#PressPlay: Looks like things got real at #ToryLanez show in #Toronto 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

