/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

The world got a rare glimpse of Beyoncé's twins

The twins were smiling in the photo

Beyoncé just shared a happy moment of her twins Sir and Rumi. Beyoncé just kicked off her United States leg of the "On The Run II Tour" with her husband Jay-Z.

We're getting a good look at Beyoncé's fast growing two year old twins Sir and Rumi. The photo looks like it was taken from their mega yacht based on what they were wearing. The photo shows the twins smiling and having a good time with Mama Bey.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z just kicked off their North American "On The Run II" tour in Cleveland on Wednesday night.

RELATED:BeyoncéHip Hop

Más Noticias

#inmyfeelingschallenge: el reto que te puede llevar a la cárcel

(En video) Los gritos despavoridos de Yanet García aterrada de que se la ‘cargue el payaso’

Con angustia y asombro Selena Gómez y Justin Bieber reaccionan a la sobredosis de Demi Lovato

Ahora es Chiquis la que, a ritmo grupero, se une a #LaChonaChallenge (la versión mexicana del #KikiChallenge)

Clientes de DISH, han perdido Univision. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora mismo y digan que quieren que Univision vuelva. Clic aquí para conocer más