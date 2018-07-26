The world got a rare glimpse of Beyoncé's twins

Beyoncé just shared a happy moment of her twins Sir and Rumi. Beyoncé just kicked off her United States leg of the "On The Run II Tour" with her husband Jay-Z.

We're getting a good look at Beyoncé's fast growing two year old twins Sir and Rumi. The photo looks like it was taken from their mega yacht based on what they were wearing. The photo shows the twins smiling and having a good time with Mama Bey.