The Rock and Kevin Hart have hilarious photoshop battle
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just recently posted a photo of him holding his newborn daughter on Instagram.
But the Rampage actor shared another photo with him holding a little Kevin Hart to social media with a caption: "To my beloved son, @kevinhart4real Twinkle Twinkle little Hart, I just don’t know where to start. Daddy will always love and protect your tiny little soul. Even though you were delivered directly out of the butthole."
Kevin Hart fires back
Hart posted to his Instagram account of The Rock holding Hart with a caption: "The internet will forever be undefeated. This is hilarious as hell."
Long talk with this little big jackass last night about the business & how hard we work & setting new goals for ourselves and also making 2018 possibly our biggest year yet. He got so excited because we started talking about Jumanji 2 & doing another movie together that I had to pop him in the mouth and tell him to shut the fuck up! The bottom line his that Kids will be Kids....I’m taking him to Disney land today to apologize. Good morning world HAPPY TUESDAY 😂😂😂😂 #HardestWorkersInTheRoom #MyGuy #TheInternetIsUndefeated ....He’s also a slobbering baby which is annoying as hell...I think it’s the protein shakes 😂😂😂 ....Also my post is funnier because you can tell that I just smacked the shit out of him in this photo. He's also the first baby born in the world with grey hair. We are going to make a shit load of money together #HeWontStopDinkingMilk #HisNickNameIsBabyBigHead 😂😂😂 #Revenge 😂😂