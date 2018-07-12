Tekashi69 locked up in NYC

Tekashi69 is in big trouble in the big apple. The 22-year-old rapper might be spending the new few weeks locked up in a New York City jail before being transported to Houston.

According to a representative for Manhattan District Attorney Office who told TMZ said Tekashi is in custody until July 20th when authorities from Houston pick him up.

Tekashi was locked up when he landed at the JFK airport on Wednesday from his European tour.

Back in January, Tekashi had allegedly choked Santiago Albarran for filming him at the Galleria Mall. Albarran complied with the rapper's request to delete the video not to be hurt again but a bystander had captured the whole ordeal on video and posted it to social media.