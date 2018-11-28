Tekashi 6ix9ine drops "Dummy Boy"

Tekashi 6ix9ine is behind bars right now since November 18th but he had decided to release the album over the weekend.

69 says that he "loves and misses his fans" according to DJ Akademiks who is keeping contact with the FEFE rapper.

Dummy Boy is being released through 69's label Scumgang Records via Create Music Group.

69 is in jail for federal racketeering and has plead not guilty with a trial set for September 4, 2019.