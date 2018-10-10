/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

T-Pain drops "Everything Must Go, Vol. 2"

Fans are surprised with this new 12-track release
Oct 10, 2018 – 4:31 PM EDT

T-Pain is throwing out what he has in his music vault once again with "Everything Must Go, Vol. 2." This sequel is a follow up to what he had to offer his fans when he dropped "Everything Must Go, Vol. 1" in August.

This new collaboration of Teddy Penderazzdown's 12-tracks features Bow Wow, MJG and Severe which were recorded inside his Atlanta studio.

WARNING: Some tracks contain explicit language, listener discretion advised.

