T-Pain drops "Everything Must Go, Vol. 2"
Fans are surprised with this new 12-track release
Oct 10, 2018
T-Pain is throwing out what he has in his music vault once again with "Everything Must Go, Vol. 2." This sequel is a follow up to what he had to offer his fans when he dropped "Everything Must Go, Vol. 1" in August.
This new collaboration of Teddy Penderazzdown's 12-tracks features Bow Wow, MJG and Severe which were recorded inside his Atlanta studio.
WARNING: Some tracks contain explicit language, listener discretion advised.