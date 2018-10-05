Suge Knight sentenced to 28 years

After the gavel hit the sound block on Thursday (October 4th) in a Los Angeles courtroom, Marion "Suge" Knight was sentenced to 28 years in state prison. This means that the rap moguel may be living the rest of his life behind bars in a California prison.

Knight was on trial for killing businessman Terry Carter and injuring another man outside of a Compton burger joint in 2015. After striking a no contest plea deal on September 20th, the Death Row Records co-founder showed no emotion in the court.

The daughter of the slain victim Cle "Bone" Sloan, Crystal, spoke out in the courtroom calling Knight a "low-life thug", a "career criminal" and a "disgusting, selfish disgrace to the human species."

Crystal had locked eyes with the Judge and said "I ask that you sentence this unrepentant, remoreseless, cold callous menace to society to the maximum of 28 years."

Knight will spend 20 years in a jail cell before being eligible for parole.

This ends the four-year courtroom saga.