Steve-O gets engaged for the third time

By:
Univision RadioJan 22 | 10:50 AM EST
The 43-year-old star of MTV's Jackass Steve O popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Lux Wright. Yes, she said to him. Actually it was Yes, duh.
Steve-O made the announcement about his engagement on social media in a series of photos on Instagram. They first showed off the ring, then the couple showed a selfie and then a photo of them and their dog.
"Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad and my sister... she said 'yes'." said Steve-O in an Instagram post "I planned that for more than six months and I'm so happy - I can't wait for you all to see it..."
We just want to congratulate them on their lifetime journey together.