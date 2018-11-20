Snoop Dogg receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Snoop Dogg was honored with his very own star on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard.

In attendance to help celebrate were his wife Shante Broadus, along with Snoops parents, daughter Corri and son Corrie. His other two sons Corde and Cordell were not in attendance.

Warren G, Dr. Dre, Quincy Jones and Jimmy Kimmel were at Snoop's side when he recieved the 2,651st star and giving thanks. One of the key people Snoop thanked was himself in a speech.

“Last but not least, I want to thank me for believing in me,” he began. “I want to thank me for doing all this hard work, I want to thank me for having no days off, I want to thank me for never quitting, I want to thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive.” Said Snoop Dogg.

"I want to thank me for trying to do more rights than wrong, I want to thank me for just being me at all times,” he continued. “Snoop Dogg, you a bad motherf—.”