Snoop Dogg is getting own Hollywood star

On November 19th, Snoop Dogg will be receiving the 2,651st star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California.

The star will be set down right in front of Jimmy Kimmel's studio on Hollywood Boulevard. Kimmel will be on-site to assist Snoop on unveiling the star to the public.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame said: "Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks and helps community kids with his philanthropic work."

Since 1993, Snoop has released 17 studio albums, and sold over 35 million albums worldwide. He reached number one on the Billboard charts and recieved over 20 Grammy nominations for his work.

The launch of Snoop's album "Doggystyle" had launced at number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and sold over 800,000 units in the first week.