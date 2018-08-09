Rihanna to receive honorary doctorate

Robyn Rihanna Fenty will be receiving an Honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of the West Indies (UWI) in a ceremony that takes place on October 20, 2018.

The 30-year-old from Saint Michael Parish, Barbados will receive the Honorary Doctors of Law and Science alongside the Honorable Justice Adrian Dudley Saunders and Professor Ebenezer Oduru Owusu.

UWI awards honorary degrees to those who are leaders in the arts, sciences, and other fields of intellectual endeavors as well as those who had made outstanding regional or international contributions.

Last year, RiRi had recieved Harvard's prestigious Humanitarian of the Year award for her philanthropic work through her Clara Lionel Foundation.