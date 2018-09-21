Rihanna appointed ambassador of her home country

At 30-years-old, Robyn Rihanna Fenty or better known as Rihanna is a singer, songwriter, actor, icon and now ambassador. Her official title is actually Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Barbados.

The Barbados government appointed the Saint Michael Parish born star as an official ambassador according to their official site. Fenty is now legally able to sign, conclude and make agreements on behalf of Barbados. One of the Caribbean Queen's responsibilities is managing the country's tourism, investments and education.

Rihanna keeps giving back to her country and continues to reinvest in her homeland with charitable donations.

In 2017, Rihanna was named Humanitarian of the Year from Harvard University.

“I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country. Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados,” she stated.

The population of the 166.4 square mile eastern Caribbean island is 284,996 people.