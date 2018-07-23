/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Pusha T gets married over the weekend

Big congratulations to Terrar

Pusha T just tied the knot with his longtime girl friend Virgina Joy Williams on Saturday (July 21). The 41-year-old had a A-list wedding at the Cavalier hotel in T's hometown of Virginia Beach, VA.

The G.O.O.D rapper was in a cream-colored Dio Homme tuxedo with a black bow tie and in black slacks while his bride was in a white lace gown wearing a long veil.

No Malice was officiating the wedding. Among the guests that attended T's wedding were Kanye and Kim Kardashian, Pharrell who was the best man and Trey Songz.

Congratulations @kingpush & @babyginny! #virginiaisforterrence

A post shared by Karen Civil (@karencivil) on

#Clipse Reunion

A post shared by Rap Radar (@rapradar) on

RELATED:Hip Hop

Más Noticias

De la nalgada de Becky G al megashow de Maluma: estos son los 5 mejores momentos de Premios Juventud

Las chamarras de Maluma y Julián Gil demostraron que tienen el estilo de los grandes en Premios Juventud

J Balvin, Zion y Lennox hicieron bailar hasta a los dinosaurios en Premios Juventud

Esto fue lo que pasó con la chamarra de Maluma que le arrancó una fan en Premios Juventud

Clientes de DISH, han perdido Univision. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora mismo y digan que quieren que Univision vuelva. Clic aquí para conocer más