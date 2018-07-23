Pusha T gets married over the weekend

Mark 10:9: “Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate." #verseoftheday #couples #marriage #inspired #yesterday #today #tommorrow #forevermore #nevertoolate #unity #morningglory #loveofthethortons #godislove #loveislouder

A post shared by M R. R O L L E 🤴🏾🇧🇸 (@brotharolle) on Jul 22, 2018 at 6:11am PDT