Pro wrestling hall of famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund dead at 76

"Mean" Gene Okerlund died at the age of 76. It is unknown at this time of how the sports legend has passed away but we know that he did have some health issues.

Back in 1995, Okerlund had a kidney transplant and again in 2004.

Okerlund had began his career as a radio DJ in Nebraska before his career with the Wrestling Association in 1970.

In the 1980's, Okerlund had moved to the WWF and had been a wrestler in which he famously pinned Mr. Jufi in a tag team match up with Hulk Hogan.

In 2006, Okerlund was inducted into the WWE wrestling hall of fame by his good friend Hogan.

Owner and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon had released a statement in regarding the death of Okerlund. "WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76."