Premios Juventud this Sunday on Univision

The show begins at 6pm CST / 4pm PST

Premios Juventud will be taking place this year on Sunday instead of the traditional Thursday night at Coral Gables, FL.

Confirmed artists this year include: Maluma, Ozuna, Sofia Reyes, Jason DeRulo, CNCO, Zion y Lennox, Gente de Zona along with KC and the Sunshne Band.

The Youth Awards show intends to bring families together, especially this year with the young and old.

Premios Juventud starts at 6pm central standard time on Univision. Latino Mix 95.1 will have a countdown show where you can hear the reactions of Baby J, La Chamaca and Yaya live on-air during the live show.

Stay up to date with everything Premios Juventud on their official social media account.

Clientes de DISH, han perdido Univision. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora mismo y digan que quieren que Univision vuelva. Clic aquí para conocer más