Post Malone's plane forced to make emergency landing

The plane took off and blew tires immediately after taking off
Aug 21, 2018 – 1:37 PM EDT

Post Malone's Gulfstream IV plane took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey and two of the aircrafts tires blew right after taking off.

About 16 people are aboard the aircraft that was enroute to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

The plane was supposed to make an emergency landing at Tererboro but is being diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts. The plane has to burn off fuel before making an attempt to land.

Post just performed at the MTV Video Music Awards with rockstar Aerosmith on Monday, August 20th.

We'll be following this story for developing details.

