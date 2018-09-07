/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Post Malone involved in a car wreck

"God must hate me"
Sep 7, 2018 – 12:42 PM EDT

The good news first. Post Malone is doing okay after walking away from a car accident in the morning of September 7th. According to the "Rockstar" rapper, he was in a Rolls-Royce traveling out of West Hollywood when a Kia T-boned his vehicle on the driver's side.

Malone said that the Kia came and hit them out of nowhere and had caused the vehicle they were riding in to spin out of control.

Malone posted to Twitter: "God must hate me lol"

RELATED:Post MaloneHip Hop

Más Noticias

Para honrar a su padre, Luis Coronel marcó por primera vez su piel

Daddy Yankee y Cosculluela son acusados de plagio y les piden medio millón de dólares | Kiubo

Estas son las pistas que habrían revelado la identidad del novio de Francisca Lachapel

Natalia Téllez y Chumel Torres presumen que ya no quieren ni salir de un lujoso hotel en Asia

Atención clientes de Dish: Encuentren un servicio de televisión ahora y recuperen sus canales. Click aquí para conocer más