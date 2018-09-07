Entretenimiento
Post Malone involved in a car wreck
"God must hate me"
Univision Radio,Sep 7, 2018 – 12:42 PM EDT
The good news first. Post Malone is doing okay after walking away from a car accident in the morning of September 7th. According to the "Rockstar" rapper, he was in a Rolls-Royce traveling out of West Hollywood when a Kia T-boned his vehicle on the driver's side.
Malone said that the Kia came and hit them out of nowhere and had caused the vehicle they were riding in to spin out of control.
Malone posted to Twitter: "God must hate me lol"